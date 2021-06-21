Queen City Ex announces concert lineup

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced the concert lineup for the return of the Queen City Ex (QCX).

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020, the QCX will be back in Regina on Aug. 20-22 and 25-29.

In a press release, REAL said health measures will be in place. The organization said it will be monitoring guidelines set out by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The concert lineup features a mix of homegrown Saskatchewan talent and Canadian classics.

Friday, Aug. 20

Reklaws and JoJo Mason

Saturday, Aug. 21

54-40 and The Watchmen

Sunday, Aug. 22

The Halluci Nation (formerly Tribe Called Red)

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Scott Helman

Thursday, Aug. 26

Hunter Brothers and The Washboard Union

Friday, Aug. 27

Sam Roberts Band and K-OS

Saturday, Aug. 28

The Trews and Wide Mouth Mason

Sunday, Aug. 29

Regina Symphony Orchestra

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.