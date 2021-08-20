Queen City Ex opens for the first time since 2019

The gates for the Queen City Exhibition opened for the first time in 745 days on Friday.

This year’s fair runs from Aug. 20-22 and 25-29 and features classic events like the midway, extreme dog shows and concerts every night.

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said it is holding a special day for frontline workers giving all healthcare staff, police and firefighters free entry on Aug. 25.

“We aren’t here without frontline workers over the last 18 months. We are not in a position to have this conversation without all the work they’ve done,” said Mark Rathwell, communications manager with REAL.

Residents with tickets to the Saskatchewan Roughriders game on Saturday Aug. 21 also get free entry into the Exhibition.

Most of this years event is outside, except for the daily petting zoo and the Pile of Bones Rodeo, which is back at the Brandt Centre Aug. 27 and 28.

REAL said it is also trying to make it easier for residents to attend the event with free transit for anyone with a valid QCX ticket.

“People who are coming to the fair don’t have to worry about parking or anything like that,” Rathwell said.

Fair goers that spoke to CTV said they are excited the QCX is back.

“It’s been a couple years and the last time was really fun and the rides are great and I’m happy it’s back,” said one resident.

Other resident said “I usually come here with the family every year. We missed it last year obviously because it didn’t happen but we usually come every year so it’s nice to be back.”

REAL is reminding residents that masks aren’t mandatory at the event, but are encouraged to make people feel more comfortable. There are sanitizer stations throughout the fair grounds and people are asked to stay home if they feel sick.