Queen City Ex returning for 2 weekends in August

The Queen City Exhibition will return to Regina for two weekends in late August.

In a release Wednesday, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) announced the exhibition will take place August 20 to 22 and 25 to 29.

The company said it was able to schedule a longer fair due to routing changes by its midway partners.

“We are excited to reopen the REAL campus with the announcement of QCX’s new dates over two weekends in August. We are thrilled to be calling our staff back to work and ecstatic to get back to making the moments and memories we have missed this past year” Tim Reid CEO of REAL said.

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale June 21 online.

The annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.