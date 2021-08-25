Queen City Ex upgrading security measures

Security measures will be increased for the second weekend of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX).

Regina Exhibition Association Limited announced there will be metal detection screening at all QCX gates. All bags will also be searched upon entry.

REAL also released a new list of prohibited items including:

Outside alcohol

Non-prescription drugs

Any object in security's opinion that may be used as a weapon, including all knives.

Aerosol cans (i.e. hairspray, silly string)

Skateboards, roller skates or Heely's shoes

Signs which obstruct stadium pageantry or signage

Whistles, electronic noisemakers, or compressed air horns

Laser pointers/pens

Poles or sticks (including selfie-sticks and flag poles)

Obscene or indecent signs or clothing (at the discretion of security)

Glass bottles, cans, or jars

Pets except for service animals

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, or advertisements

REAL said guests should report any suspicious activity to the nearest security officer or guest services.

Earlier this week, two teenagers were charged with possession of a weapon and mischief following a bear mace incident at the Queen City Ex.