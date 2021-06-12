Queen City Pride hosting 'hybrid' parade Saturday

Queen City Pride is hosting a "hybrid" Pride Parade on Saturday, with both physical and virtual viewing options.

Organizers opted to put on a hybrid parade this year to abide by the province’s gathering restrictions.

“Our solution is to mix our physical and virtual worlds together so we can still have a symbolic physical parade while allowing everyone to take part in the parade virtually with video entries,” QC Pride said, on the event’s Facebook page.

A smaller-than-usual physical parade will move through downtown Regina starting at 12 p.m.

Groups not participating in the physical parade were asked to submit a 30-45 second video float entry.

Anyone who wants to watch the parade can choose to attend the physical parade in person, or live stream the hybrid event, which mixes both the physical parade and video entries.

The parade can be streamed live on AccessNow TV (Access channel 7, HD 507, or the AccessNow App) or on Youtube.

In-person spectators are asked to abide by physical distancing guidelines and only gather in groups with members of a single household, or members of the same extended household group.

“You can watch from anywhere along the route but please stick to your bubbles, practice physical distancing, and avoid large crowds,” QC Pride said in a Facebook post.

The physical parade begins at the Conexus Arts Centre at 12 p.m., looping through downtown Regina and Wascana Park. (Source: Queen City Pride/Facebook)