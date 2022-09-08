Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system

With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.

The Manitoba Courts said on Twitter Thursday the Court of Queen's Bench will be changed.

"…pursuant to s. 3 of The Court of Queen's Bench Act, the court in name and in all documents and proceedings shall be designated and described as the Court of King's Bench," the tweet said Thursday afternoon.

The act says during the reign of a Queen, it shall be called the 'Court of Queen's Bench of Manitoba' and, during the reign of a King, the 'Court of King's Bench of Manitoba'.

Other changes that Canadians could notice rather soon is the use of the Queen's name, image and title on items such as stamps and legal contracts, even wording changes on government documents.

Other changes that could happen in the future is the removal of framed pictures of the Queen and they would be replaced with new official portraits of King Charles III.

It might take some time, but currency could also look different as coins could feature a new face on one side. However, the Bank of Canada has said it doesn't have plans to redesign the $20 bill at this time, which currently has a portrait of the Queen on it.

- With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello