Queen's Park experience leaves lasting impression on Grade 8 student

Age has no bearing on the accomplishments of Chloe Hassberger - the Springwater product was among the high-achieving, community-involved students selected to be part of Ontario's Legislative Page Program.

"When I heard about the program and heard about the things I can do as a page, I thought it was really interesting, and I thought it would be really good if I did it for myself and for my future," said Chloe Hassberger.

Already a decorated golfer seeking a scholarship to pursue her passion on the course, the Grade 8 student knew this five-week experience as part of the provincial legislature would be invaluable for her knowledge and resume.

"It's a very optimistic way to see the future. These are kids from all over the province, and they get to meet each other and get this experience. It's just a real chance to connect them with their system," said Doug Downey, Ontario attorney general and local MPP, who participated in the program as a youngster.

"It was a real insight into how human the system is. I got a chance to see Bill Davis, David Peterson, and Bob Rae, Ernie Eves and Mike Harris before they were premiers, so there were six premiers in that space," said Downey.

Despite being in elementary school, Chloe learned enough at Queen's Park that her parents joked she could teach a high school civics class in a pinch.

"What happens when the house sits, how bills are passed, the different stages, how different documents are passed around, how the MPPs interact with each other," reminisced Hassberger.

She said the connections made with the other pages from across the province were valuable but made her last day in the legislature an emotional one.

"You're around each other a lot, and you're helping each other in and outside of the chamber, so you get really tight bonds that last a lifetime. I'm really glad that I did make a lot of friends because they're all amazing people," said Hassberger.

Approximately 120 students are selected for the page program each year through two application periods. Chloe said she thinks the experience has solidified her desire to be a lawyer, MPP, or both one day.