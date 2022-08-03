Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North Bay

More than 10 people were recognized Wednesday afternoon for their contributions to the area and for the difference they've made in others lives.

Anthony Rota, MP for Nipissing-Timiskaming, was on hand at the North Bay museum to honour these individuals contributions with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award at a pinning ceremony.

The award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this years pin recognizes her 70 years of service.

"It is very unique to Queen Elizabeth, when we look at the service and dedication that she has it was appropriate that we have a pin in her honour," said Rota.

"This honours the people who work hard in their communities to make sure everything works well," he added.

"It really shows dedication."

One of the recipients is Pete Handley, who's been involved in many aspects of the North Bay community for over 50 years. Including being a part of starting the North Bay Sports Hall of Fame.

"What it means to me is that I was thought enough of to be even nominated for such a thing, so I'm very proud and happy," he said.

"Congratulations to all the recipients, they're all worthy, more worthy than I in many respects as I am more worthy than them in some ways, so it's all a mixed bag which I'm very happy about."