Queen’s Square Farmers Market drawing big crowds early in the season

Farmers markets are a popular summer attraction for Maritimers looking to enjoy their weekend.

The Queen’s Square Farmers Market in Saint John, N.B., is no exception. It is quickly becoming the “go to place” on Sundays in the Port City.

“The season has been just phenomenal,” says market organizer André Robichaud. “Saint John and southern New Brunswick are coming out and supporting local. It’s so great to see.”

Robichaud says over 4,000 people have come through the market every Sunday through the first five weeks of operation and anywhere from 60 to 70 vendor tents can be found on the grounds any given weekend. The vendors offer a variety of services, ranging from food and crafts, to psychic card readings.

“Every tent here is an entrepreneur and small business owner,” says Robichaud.” The fact we have that many people coming through supporting small business is amazing to see.”

Robichaud also notes, what you see at the market represents the entire province.

“You see kind of the new face of New Brunswick,” Robichaud says. “You know, it’s multicultural. We have 20ish different nationalities represented here. It gives you a chance to experience, not only different foods, but fine crafts and arts. It’s kind of all here.”

The Queen’s Square Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Thanksgiving.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.