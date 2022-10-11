Queen's students celebrate in-person fall convocation ceremonies

Queen’s University is hosting its fall convocation ceremonies for graduating students this week, and many students are celebrating the fact they can do it in person, after years of a different university experience under the pandemic.

Ampai Thammachack says walking across the stage to get her master’s degree is an exciting moment.

“This is just so surreal and I am flying high,” she laughs.

She says hearing her name called and officially graduating is the culmination of hard work and support she received from the school.

“This university has meant the world to me, everybody here has been so supportive and encouraging and well rounded, I could not have asked for a better university experience,” she says.

This week, more than 2,500 students are graduating during the fall convocation ceremonies.

They’re celebrating with their families and friends, over the course of four days, one of the first in-person ceremonies able to be held since the pandemic started.

Nevin Nadarajah, when asked how he’s feeling about graduating, has one word.

“Relieved,” he says. “It’s been a long journey.”

This graduating class had to spend many days learning online, so this is a cherished day and event.

“Being up there in that moment and getting to shake everyone’s hand and having that moment of recognition actually really was really special for me,” says Nadarajah.

For students like Thammachack, walking across the stage is just the first step of many.

“Because of the mentors I’ve had, the community that’s supported me along the way, I’m now able to earn a master’s degree, and who knows where we go next,” she says.