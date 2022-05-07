Queen's University apologizes for sending out admittance letters by mistake

Queen’s University is apologizing for mistakenly sending admission emails to applicants who had not yet been accepted.

In a statement, the university in Kingston, Ont. said emails intended for first-year undergraduate applicants who have received an offer of admission for the fall of 2022 were accidentally sent Friday to a list of applicants, “the majority of whom have not yet received an admission decision.” Queen’s didn’t say how many emails were sent.

The university said the mistake was quickly noticed and corrections were sent out, offering an apology.

“We understand the confusion and distress this may have caused many applicants and their families, and we sincerely apologize for this error. We are reviewing the incident to ensure there are measures in place to prevent this from happening again,” the statement from the university said.

Queen’s told everyone who received the erroneous welcome letter that a decision on their application would be delivered no later than May 20.