Queen’s University in Kingston makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for students, staff this fall

Students, staff and faculty at Queen’s University will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to step on campus this fall.

The Kingston university announced Thursday that it will be mandatory for all students, staff and faculty returning to campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Members of the Queen's University community will need to be fully vaccinated or have a plan to do so by Sept. 7.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health and safety of our campus and Kingston communities has been our top priority," said Patrick Deane, Principal and Vice-Chancellor at Queen's.

"We know from medical science that ensuring high vaccination rates is the most effective way to mitigate a fourth wave and to best safeguard our anticipated full return to campus. We have made these decisions based on the advice of, and in consultation with, medical and public health experts, and feel strongly that our Queen’s community will do its part to support these efforts for the common good."

Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated will be required to undertake additional health and safety protocols and COVID-19 testing.

Queen's University says it will review accommodation needs for those who are unable to get vaccinated for medical or other reasons related to grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Previously, Queen's University was requiring all students living in residence to disclose their vaccination status within two days of their move-in date. Queen's COVID-19 vaccination policy in residence stated students who remain unvaccinated, "can expect, in the event of an outbreak, that they, upon the direction of KFLA Public Health, may be required to comply with additional measures, which could including moving to an isolation space."

St. Lawrence College announced on Thursday that students, staff and faculty will be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations to attend campus for the fall semester. St. Lawrence College, with campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall, will share details next week about a grace period and its process. The college does say students and employees must have their first dose by Orientation Day on Sept. 7.

The University of Ottawa was the first university in Canada to make vaccines mandatory for students, faculty and staff returning to campus in September.

The University of Ottawa said on Tuesday that all students, faculty, staff and visitors must have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 7 and must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 in order to set foot on campus.

The University of Toronto will be requiring students, staff, faculty and visitors attending its campuses this fall to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to participate in rapid screening twice a week.

Western University in London, Ont. says all students, staff and faculty will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested twice a week. Students living in residence on campus must be vaccinated.