Queen sends message to British Columbians amid 'catastrophic' flooding

The “atmospheric river” that brought devastating floods and landslides to several areas of B.C. has caught the attention of Queen Elizabeth II.

Governor General Mary May Simon took to Twitter to share a message to the flood-ravaged province from the 95-year-old monarch.

“My thoughts are with the people of British Columbia as you continue to confront the recent catastrophic flooding and gradually begin the process of recovery and rebuilding," it reads.

The Queen goes on to thank emergency workers and volunteers for their efforts during the natural disaster.

“I am grateful for the tireless work of the many first responders and volunteers who continue to provide comfort and support to their fellow Canadians during this difficult time.”

The atmospheric river wiped out several routes in and out of the Lower Mainland and parts of Vancouver Island.

At least four people died in one of the landslides that hit the region as a result of the deadly storm.