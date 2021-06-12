Queen shows off sword skills by cutting cake during G7 in Cornwall

Never one to do things by halves, Queen Elizabeth II showed off her sword skills Friday cutting a cake at a lunch organized by educational charity Eden Project.

The Queen smiled and joked with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall as she swapped a knife for the longer blade to slice through a cake while visiting the organizers of the Big Lunch during the G7 summit in Cornwall.

Just before hacking the pastry, the monarch quipped, "I don't think is going to work."

The three royals were meeting local volunteers of the Cornish community to recognize their support for each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

G7 leaders were invited to join the Queen, along with other senior members of the family, for a reception before dinner Friday night. The dinner took place at the Eden Project, a striking collection of biomes, one of which is home to the largest indoor rainforest on earth.

First lady Jill Biden met the Duchess of Cambridge -- who might be the future Queen -- Friday, touring a school in Cornwall near the G7 summit where President Joe Biden is making his first international trip abroad.

Eden Project launched The Big Lunch in 2009, a charitable project which encourages communities to eat, volunteer and spend time together. The Duchess of Cornwall, who assisted the Queen when cutting through the last part of the cake, is a patron of the Big Lunch.

The charity will be part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations in 2022. The Queen, already the longest-serving monarch in Britain's history, will be the first to celebrate 70 years on the throne, with royal engagements to mark the occasion expected throughout the year.

The Queen is celebrating the monarch's official birthday Saturday with a parade at Windsor Castle. Her actual birthday was on April 21 when she turned 95.