Queen Street Cruise in the Sault returns in June

After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Queen Street Cruise in Sault Ste. Marie is ready to roll once again.

"This year on June 17-18, hop in your car, truck, rat rod, motorcycle tractor, or whatever you’ve got and come down to join the ride," organizers said in a news release.

"If you have a vehicle you're proud of regardless of make, model or year, bring it on down and join the Queen Street Cruise – we’d all like to see it."

The Queen Street Cruise committee also announced that this year's charity of choice is the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.

All registration funds collected will be directed to the Foundation to help purchase medical equipment for the Sault Area Hospital.

More event details, options for pre-registration, and activity schedules will follow in the coming months.

To stay tuned for more information, visit the group's website.

The Queen Street Cruise is an annual community event led by a volunteer committee.