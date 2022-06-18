Queen Street Cruise returns to Sault Ste. Marie
Cars of all shapes, sizes and colours roared through downtown Sault Ste. Marie as the Queen Street Cruise returned after a two-year absence. Organizers say at least 150 vehicles were registered to take part in the fundraiser for the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.
It was a party atmosphere with food vendors, a beer garden and live music as spectators lined Queen Street to take in the sights and sounds. Event Co-Chair Gary Trembinksi says everyone is excited about the return of Queen Street Cruise.
“We’ve got a little bit of wind and cold, but we’d rather that than the rain,” he said. "The cars have been anxious, we’ve been waiting two and a half years to host the next Queen Street Cruise, and we are here! It’s showtime!”
On Saturday, cars, food, drink and live music return for the “Show & Shine” car show at GFL Memorial Gardens, with registration beginning at 8am.
-
Organizers explain why Manitoba Marathon went ahead despite heat warningsOrganizers of the Manitoba Marathon are explaining why the event initially went ahead despite heat warnings Sunday and was only cancelled mid-race causing confusion for runners.
-
'Chaos' and 'travel hell': YVR bracing for influx of travellers as vaccine mandate endsVancouver International Airport is making preparations for an influx of travellers as industry experts warn more delays, not fewer, will be the result of the suspended vaccine mandate requirement for air travel.
-
Crashed Car Awareness Campaign: MADD Fredericton shares visual consequence of driving impairedThe Fredericton chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has partnered with its local police department to bring attention to impaired driving through a very eye-catching campaign.
-
Four Sudbury miners honoured nearly four decades after a tragic workplace incidentIt’s been 38 years, but the memories of Wayne St. Michel, Sulo Korpela, Richard Chenier and Daniel Lavallee live on.
-
Residential school closures didn't end cycle of assimilation, says 'Millennium Scoop' survivor as lawsuit approvedThe certification of a class-action lawsuit on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-indigenous care gave Cheyenne Stonechild a long-awaited sense of validation.
-
'Occurrence' at Red River Ex leaves one in hospital in critical condition: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are investigating after one person was hospitalized due to an incident at the Red River Exhibition.
-
Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shootingToronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.
-
Get out the repellant: Experts expect more mosquitoes if water levels keep risingThe team that helps control the Lower Mainald's mosquito population is keeping a close eye on the Fraser River.
-
'A big squeal': Woman recounts coyote attack seriously injuring YorkieA Markham woman is sharing her story about a frightening coyote attack which left her her 9-year-old Yorkie seriously injured.