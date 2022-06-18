Queen Street Cruise returns to Sault Ste. Marie

Cars of all shapes, sizes and colours roared through downtown Sault Ste. Marie as the Queen Street Cruise returned after a two-year absence. Organizers say at least 150 vehicles were registered to take part in the fundraiser for the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.

It was a party atmosphere with food vendors, a beer garden and live music as spectators lined Queen Street to take in the sights and sounds. Event Co-Chair Gary Trembinksi says everyone is excited about the return of Queen Street Cruise.

“We’ve got a little bit of wind and cold, but we’d rather that than the rain,” he said. "The cars have been anxious, we’ve been waiting two and a half years to host the next Queen Street Cruise, and we are here! It’s showtime!”

On Saturday, cars, food, drink and live music return for the “Show & Shine” car show at GFL Memorial Gardens, with registration beginning at 8am.