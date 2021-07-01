Queen Victoria statue doused in red paint in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

The statue of Queen Victoria in the centre of Victoria Park has been doused in red paint.

The vandalism could be seen at the Kitchener landmark on Thursday morning.

A city official says they are aware of the red paint on the Queen Victoria statue.

“Unfortunately, acts of vandalism in Kitchener, including Victoria Park, are not new,” a statement from the official reads in part.

They add that the city will be repairing the damage per their normal practice.