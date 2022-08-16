Queens Line closed after serious crash in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a serious crash on Queens Line.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Tuesday morning.

Queens Line between Sinclair Road and Bonneau Line is closed due to the collision investigation. There will be no access to or from Highway 401 during the investigation.

A vehicle could be seen in the ditch and a cement truck was in the field nearby.

According to a witness, at least one person was taken to hospital.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

With files from CTV's Bob Bellacicco.