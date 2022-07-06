Queensland, N.S., home significantly damaged by fire
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
A home outside of Halifax sustained significant damage after a fire ripped through it Tuesday night.
Crews were called to the house fire in the 9000 block of St. Margaret's Bay Road in Queensland, N.S., around 8:15 p.m.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV News the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Officials say due to this, crews deployed a “defensive attack.”
The house appeared to suffer significant damage to the roof.
The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.
No injuries have been reported at this time, and it is unknown whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
