The Queensway Carleton Hospital opened its COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, the second hospital clinic operating in Ottawa.

The west end hospital tweeted that Maria Paulina Cortes, a medical office assistant from the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, was the first person to get the vaccine at the clinic.

The hospital received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday to administer at the clinic.

About 500 people a day will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Queensway Carleton Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic initially. Capacity will increase to 1,000 people per day as vaccine supply increases.

Our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic officially opened today: Maria Paulina Cortes, a Medical Office Assistant from Sandy Hill Community Health Centre, was the first person to get the vaccine at our clinic.



More information on the QCH COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic: https://t.co/pgZEPauNPk pic.twitter.com/8MfOtx7FzC

— Queensway Carleton Hospital and Foundation (@QCHOttawa) March 11, 2021

The site will be one of several vaccinating eligible health care and frontline workers identified by the city and the province. The hospital says appointments for the general public are not available at this time.

The Ottawa Hospital is also operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for health care and frontline workers at the Civic Campus.

As of Wednesday, patient-facing health care workers (doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physiotherapists, etc.) can pre-register for a vaccination appointment through the Ottawa Public Health's website. They will get an email with the details of their appointment when it is their time in the vaccination sequencing. The sectors include:

Birth centres

Community-based specialists

Death investigation professionals

Dentistry

Gynecology/obstetrics, midwifery

Nurse practitioner led clinics/contract nursing agencies

Otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)

Pharmacies

Primary care

Respirology (respiratory therapy)

Walk-in clinics

Where a health sector has been named, all frontline and patient-facing workers in that sector are included (e.g., custodial, security and reception staff). Where a non-health setting has been named, only workers providing a health service or direct patient care are included.