The Queensway Carleton Hospital says it has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines and will open its vaccination clinic this week.

In a tweet, hospital president and CEO Dr. Andrew Falconer said the hospital plans to begin vaccinations at its clinic on Thursday.

The vaccines arrived at @QCHOttawa and our vaccination clinic opens tomorrow — coincidentally one year from the day that COVID arrived in Ottawa hospitals. It has been a hard year, but seeing the vaccines filled me with hope and excitement for the future

"It has been a hard year, but seeing the vaccines filled me with hope and excitement for the future," he said.

Once it's up and running, about 500 people per day will be able to get vaccinated at this clinic. That number will increase to up to 1,000 per day when vaccine supply increases.

The hospital will be one of the sites vaccinating eligible health-care and front-line workers identified by the city and the province. The QCH says appointments for the general public are not available at this time.

Starting Wednesday, patient-facing health care workers (doctors, dentists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physiotherapists, etc.) will be able to visit Ottawa Public Health's website to pre-register for a vaccination appointment. They will get an email with the details of their appointment when it is their time in the vaccination sequencing. The sectors include:

Birth centres

Community-based specialists

Death investigation professionals

Dentistry

Gynecology/obstetrics, midwifery

Nurse practitioner led clinics/contract nursing agencies

Otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat)

Pharmacies

Primary care

Respirology (respiratory therapy)

Walk-in clinics

Where a health sector has been named, all frontline and patient-facing workers in that sector are included (e.g., custodial, security and reception staff). Where a non-health setting has been named, only workers providing a health service or direct patient care are included.

There were long waits in the cold, winter weather two weekends in a row outside the vaccine clinic at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus. In one case, the Civic said the long lineup was due to a "minor booking issue".