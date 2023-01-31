'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness among headliners at Calgary comedy festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is returning to Calgary for its second instalment and organizers have unveiled who will performing at the two-day event.

The 2023 festival will be held at Prince's Island Park on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27.

Queer Eye star and Getting Curious podcaster Jonathan Van Ness will take the stage on Saturday with a performance alongside RuPaul's Drag Race favourites Monét X Change and Priyanka.

Then, on Sunday, American stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz headlines the festival, following a set from comedian Annie Lederman.

"Besides the incredible talent that we’re bringing to Calgary, the festival is set to be unlike any other comedy event you’ll have attended before — including VIP table service in the beautiful Prince’s Island Park. It’s going to be a wildly hilarious weekend," said spokesperson Chris Schoengut in a Monday news release.

A portion of the money from ticket sales for the Aug. 26 show will be donated to Accessible Queer Spaces, while a portion of proceeds from the Aug. 27 show will be donated to The Mustard Seed.

In addition, proceeds from the festival's 50/50 draw will support Easter Seals Alberta’s Camp Horizon, which provides individuals with disabilities and medical conditions with life-changing outdoor camp experiences.

Tickets for The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. MT on Feb. 3 and cost between $39 and $59 for the Aug. 26 show and between $69 and $89 for the Aug. 27 performance.

VIP tickets for the Aug. 26 show cost between $69 to $169 and VP tickets for the Aug. 27 show cost between $99 and $199.

For more details you can visit the festival's website.