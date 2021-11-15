Questioning Kenney? UCP associations confirm threshold met to warrant leadership review

The United Conservative Party Constituency Association Presidents confirm a special motion has been passed by enough associations to pave the way for a review of Premier Jason Kenney's leadership.

At least 22 associations, accounting for more than a quarter of the UCP associations, passed a special motion demanding a leadership review be held within the next three months.

According to the association presidents, the passing of the special motion by the 22 associations meets the threshold to trigger a special general meeting to conduct a leadership review as per the party's conditions endorsed by the board.

While speaking at an announcement on a child-care program in Edmonton Monday morning, Premier Kenney fielded a question on a potential leadership review.

"We have a regular leadership review built into our party constitution which is a good thing for accountability and, as I've always said, I embrace that," said Kenney. "In terms of that or other motions, that's up to the UCP board, the party board, to deal with those matters and I'm sure they'll do so in the appropriate way."

The UCP's annual general meeting is scheduled to begin Friday in Calgary.

