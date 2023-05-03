Questions raised about Halifax park encampment

There's growing evidence the homeless issue is getting worse in parts of Halifax.

An encampment in Victoria Park seems to be growing, and there are no clear answers on what's to be done about it.

Small by modern standards, the greenspace is one of the oldest in Halifax, first referenced in city minutes in 1898.

It's also just steps away from the busy Spring Garden Road shopping district.

These days, though, it looks less inviting, with tents, tarps and sheds peppered over most of it.

The number of people living here seems to be growing by the week.

"Even according to all the studies across the country, anything more than four tents at an area, problems will begin," said Sue Uteck, Executive Director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association. "This is an illegal campsite not sanctioned by HRM, yet they seem to be allowing it to grow.”

"The residents and the businesses are basically in fear for the residents of the park themselves."

Uteck says some scheduled community programs and activities have already been moved elsewhere as a growing list of problems arise.

"Late night drinking, fights breaking out in the park, defecation, needles in the trees, needles on the ground," she said.

Housing, affordable and otherwise, topped the agenda at Nova Scotia's Public Accounts Committee Wednesday.

Rent caps and rent supplements ate up much of the time, with the meeting getting heated at times.

"This government, and the department, has the audacity to say that 40 per cent and 45 per cent of income being spent on housing is not a crisis. Is it affordable?" asked Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire.

Paul LaFleche, the acting chair of the N.S. Provincial Housing Agency, told the committee the Houston government has already spent more $200 million on the growing crisis.

"Like many Nova Scotians, housing is a topic that keeps me awake at night," said LaFleche.

In a late afternoon statement to CTV News, HRM offered little by way of long-term solutions.

"While the province is responsible to lead addressing homelessness across the province, the municipality also has an important role to play – and is committed to applying resources to support efforts aimed at helping to address homelessness in the Halifax region," said HRM Public Affairs Advisor Ryan Nearing.

"The number of people experiencing homelessness is continuing to grow in the municipality, as well as the number of people forced to shelter outside. A focus of the municipality is to support those forced to shelter outside while they wait for other housing options, including options from the province, to become available."

Uteck hopes government will find more rooms at the Dartmouth hotel that's been converted into a shelter - which may not work for all residents.

A small park now housing a complex and growing problem.