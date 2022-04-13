Questions remain about N.B. school-bus incident that left girl with serious injuries

Many questions remain one day after a girl suffered life-threatening injuries in an incident involving a school bus.

Emergency crews responded to Woodlawn Road in Dorchester, N.B., just after 2 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured child.

“We get called to a variety of calls and yesterday was one of our worst,” said Chief Greg Partridge, a 45-year veteran of the Dorchester Fire Department.

“We had a debriefing last night. We usually have one immediately after, or close to it, so people are able to vent their feelings.”

New Brunswick RCMP said its investigation is ongoing, but wouldn’t detail exactly what happened on Wednesday.

No additional information was offered from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, nor the Anglophone East School District.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said criminality wasn’t believed to have been a factor in the situation.

Initially, the incident was described by RCMP as a collision, with clarification given Wednesday that nothing struck the bus.

The victim is a student at Dorchester Consolidated School. No classes were held in the building Wednesday, but grief counsellors were available throughout the day to help students and staff.