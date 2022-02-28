Quick action by Regina firefighters stops spread of shed fire

A Regina fire crew was able to stop a fire in a shed from spreading to a nearby home on Monday afternoon.

Regina Fire was called to Froom Crescent around 2 p.m. for a fire in a shed up against the home, according to a tweet.

Crews were able to limit the spread of the blaze and got it under control in around 15 minutes.

Just after 2:00 Firefighters were called to Froom Cr for a fire in a shed up against the home. Quick action by crews limited spread and fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. Investigator will determine the cause #YQR pic.twitter.com/4uAAMGfbNr

No cause has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.