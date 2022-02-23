Quick actions by Collingwood arena staff possibly save man's life
Some staff members at the Eddie Bush Arena in Collingwood are credited with possibly saving a man's life when he collapsed during a hockey session on Monday.
Collingwood Fire Chief Ross Parr said staff called 911 and quickly retrieved the automated external defibrillator (AED) from the arena lobby.
When firefighters arrived, Parr said two staff members were performing CPR on the man.
"Firefighters took over CPR until paramedics arrived," Parr said.
The patient was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
The Ontario Junior Hockey League posted its thanks on social media to the Collingwood Blues Junior A and Aurora Tigers Junior A members who jumped into action when the pickup player suffered a heart attack at the downtown arena.
"The quick actions by arena staff to call 911, the quick response of first responders, early CPR, early defibrillation, and advanced care the patient received from the Collingwood hospital staff made a difference," Parr concluded.
