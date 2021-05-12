Quick thinking employees save Muskoka business from fire

Quick action by the employees of a custom blacksmith business in Muskoka helped save the building from being destroyed by fire Tuesday.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to a fire call in the afternoon at The Smithy Limited, a custom blacksmith shop on Muskoka Road 169.

When crews arrived, the fire was in the attic, and they were able to contain the fire to one area of the building.

Fire Chief Ryan Murrell says it was the quick action of the employees calling 911 that got crews there fast enough to control the small fire.

The fire is believed to be electrical, and an investigation is underway to determine why the fire started.

The damage to the building is estimated to be $10,000.