Quick thinking from bystanders limits spread of Gravenhurst trailer fire

No injuries were reported after a trailer caught fire in Gravenhurst Monday evening.

Gravenhurst Fire crews were called to a trailer on Southwood Road, first posting about it on social media shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Crews are operating at a trailer fire on Southwood Road. Quick thinking by the residents kept the fire from spreading beyond the trailer of origin and one other nearby on the property. Fire is under control pic.twitter.com/65JJ8RG3QE

According to a tweet, bystanders were able to keep the fire from spreading throughout the area.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.