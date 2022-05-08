Quiet day ahead on the Ontario election campaign trail
The first Sunday of the Ontario election campaign is expected to be a quiet one on the trail.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath won't be making any announcements, but is set to host a Mother's Day brunch in Cambridge, Ont.
That's one of several ridings in which the NDP came within striking distance in the 2018 election and are hoping to win this time.
Belinda Karahalios won the riding of Cambridge in the last election for the Progressive Conservatives but was kicked out of the caucus after voting against COVID-19 public health measures.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be in Timmins to make an unspecified announcement.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be taking a personal day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2022.
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming marketCalgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.