Quiet fire season in northeastern Ontario

Officials say the 2022 fire season, which begins each year in April, has been quiet across the northeast region.

"April saw a large amount of precipitation in the form of both snow and rain, which despite the start of the season being April 1, we didn’t see our first fire until April 28," said Evan Lizotte, fire information officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

May was briefly busy, but since then, Lizotte said the number of fires has been low compared to previous years.

"To date we’ve seen a total of 237 confirmed wildlife fires within the province, having burned a total of 2,518.9 hectares," he said.

"Last season, which was a very busy season, especially in the northwest region, there had been 1,178 wildland fires that burnt a total of 784,462 hectares."

This season is well below the 10-year average of almost 800 fires by this time of year. Lizotte said weather is the biggest contributor, but also people's habits.

"It seems like everyone is following our outdoor regulations, which is very much appreciated," he said.

"However, forest fires are very much a weather-driven phenomenon. So that being said, much of the province has seen the pattern of warm weather followed by a large amount of significant precipitation throughout the season. So that’s what kept the fire hazard at bay this year."

Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell with Greater Sudbury Fire Services said despite seeing pre-pandemic levels of fire activity, resources haven’t been stretched thin the way they have in past years.

"Didn’t have any major draw on resources," Oshell said.

"We had no need to put a fire ban on in that regard, so it's been a great summer. We’re looking forward to, hopefully, a great fall."

Because it has been such a quiet season, the MNRF said there hasn’t been the need to call in extra assistance from other jurisdictions.

However, fire rangers from Ontario were able to help crews in both the Yukon and Manitoba this summer.

"In early July, we sent two logistics specialists from Ontario to the Yukon to assist with their larger fires," said Lizotte.

"We had 60 Ontario fire rangers and six fire management personnel that were deployed to Manitoba in mid-July. A team of nine specialized personnel and two CL415 water bombers and a lead helper dog aircraft were sent to Alberta as well in mid-July."

The forest fire management season officially ends Oct. 31.