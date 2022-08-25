Quiet quitting catches on as workers set work-day boundaries

Quiet quitting is now trending on TikTok.

A recent post on the video-sharing app featured a worker who said, “We are still performing your duties but we are no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life.”

Workers are sending a message to employers that their worth is not defined by the length of their work day.

“People are not going above and beyond," said career coach Allison Beck. "They are not bending over backwards for their employers anymore and sacrificing mental and physical health.”

But quiet quitting does not mean workers are actually leaving their jobs.

“Quiet quitting for me is acting my wage," said worker Natalie Flores. "Knowing that my time is valuable, and the specific time I have — I don’t feel bad for not going above and beyond.”

Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley said the notion of work-life balance does not necessarily mean people should fully step away from their work to feel greater levels of happiness.

“Certainly there’s a difference between work life and personal life," said Lee-Baggley. "But it could be really helpful if we have work that contributes to purpose and meaning in our life and I think that’s what people are looking for more of.”

Human resource specialist Gerald Walsh said there is nothing wrong with employees putting up boundaries about when they should work, and when they should step away.

“I think I view that as meeting your employer’s expectations," said Walsh. "Unfortunately over the years, employers have come to expect a higher work ethic and for people to work long, hard and extra hours and that’s how they actually grow their career.”

According to Walsh, some workplaces are now encouraging employees to step away from work during off hours.

“There are organizations that actually prohibit the use of company email after hours," said Walsh. "There’s another organization that I read of recently that actually in their office, turns off the lights at 5:30 pm, suggesting that everyone has to go home at that point in time.”

Lee-Baggley said employers will need to be forward-thinking to be able to attract and retain the best workers.

“It becomes an important way to attract and retain talent and to have programs embedded in your day-to-day processes that recognize mental health, support well-being, and encourage meaning and purpose,” said Lee-Baggley.

This means companies now have an opportunity to improve work environments and minimize the need for quiet quitting.