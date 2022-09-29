Quit firing guns within city limits, Timmins police warn hunters

After receiving several complaints, the Timmins Police Service is reminding people that firing a rifle within city limits is prohibited.

"In recent days, the Timmins Police Service has responded to numerous complaints of this nature in the northwest section of the city of Timmins," police said in a news release Thursday.

"In particular, calls for service are being received routinely in the Sandy Falls Road, Shirley Street North, Kraft Creek and Jaguar Road areas being identified as where the primary complaints of hunters indulging in trespassing for the purpose of hunting or shooting at migratory birds or small game on private property is occurring."

Not only is discharging firearms prohibited by city bylaws, police said in some cases, it is a Criminal code offence.

"These incidents are a significant cause for concern for residents and business operators in these areas and the issue certainly merits a police response," the release said.

"With the above in mind, hunters or recreational gun enthusiasts are reminded of the territorial limits on such activity regarding the discharging of firearms within city limits."

It's up to hunters to know the rules, police added.

"The onus of being aware of your location as it relates to territorial prohibitions to any given area lies directly on the shoulders of the person who is discharging the firearm," police said.

"The Timmins Police is fully acquainted with exemptions listed under section 31 of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act that allows for property owners to discharge a firearm to protect against damage to the person’s property by wildlife."

Anyone with information in regards to such activity is asked to call police at 705-264-1201 or to provide their information anonymously by means of the Crime Stopper tip line at 1-800-222-8477 or online.