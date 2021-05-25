'Quite a surprise': Saskatoon researcher captures black bear on camera within city limits

A Saskatoon researcher says he was surprised when he caught a black bear on camera within city limits last week.

Ryan Brook, an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan College of Agriculture and Bioresources, said the bear was captured on one of his 30 trail cameras set up across Saskatoon as part of a study of urban wildlife in the city.

It’s a collaborative project with his graduate student Katie Harris and various groups in Saskatoon.

“We knew we would see cats and dogs and rabbits and foxes and maybe some coyotes but certainly never expected to have a black bear show up on one of our cameras ... so it’s quite a surprise,” he told CTV News.

Brook said the bear can be seen snacking on the leaves of a fallen aspen tree roughly one kilometre west of the Walmart near the Highway 7 and Highway 14 junction around 2:49 a.m. on Thursday.

“One of the things you have to know of course about bears is they sleep all winter. So the first thing they do when they emerge is they’re looking for food and that summer focus for bears is find food and they will eat a lot of different things including roots and berries, but what’s really available right now are leaves on aspen trees.”

Brook said he reported the bear sighting to the Ministry of Environment and said it is important for others to do the same if they encounter large mammals like black bears or moose.

“The last thing we want to do is see it coming into the city and causing problems and the last thing anybody should do is trying to manage something like this on their own. We have these great experts that we can call that are the right ones just like if there's a fire, you call 9-1-1, you don't try and fight a fire by yourself and it would be the same for a black bear,” he said.

However, Brook says the bear does not appear to be a cause for concern at this time, adding that this shows a healthy landscape.

“When we have large mammals and we can find ways to work with them effectively, this is a positive thing, this is a sign that Saskatchewan, the environment even around cities is healthy. But of course we also have to manage and think about those risks and public safety has to come first.”

Brook said it is unknown which way the bear travelled after it was captured on camera, but he plans on going to the site this week to see if there are any signs of the bear.

He said people who are interested in following his team’s urban wildlife research can visit YXE Wildlife on Facebook.

“This is exactly why we do this research is to understand these animals and their occurrences and to be helpful and hopefully help inform the public.”