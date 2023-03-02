'Quite concerning': Ambulance response times getting longer in Winnipeg

Ambulance response times have gone up in Winnipeg in recent years, according to the city’s fire and paramedic chief.

The Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) had paramedics and firefighters arrive at the patient’s side 90 per cent of the time with 8.95 minutes in 2022 for high emergency calls, up slightly from 8.53 minutes in 2019

However, if ambulance transport is required, the ambulance and crew arrived at the scene within 19.67 minutes 90 per cent of the time in 2022. In 2019, the ambulance and crew arrived within 14.27 minutes 90 per cent of the time.

“When we look at the numbers surrounding our ability to get an ambulance with an advanced care paramedic to the patient’s side, we’re seeing those numbers grow to levels that are quite concerning,” said WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt during an interview on Thursday.

Schmidt said call volumes have been rising due to population increases, an aging population, and other factors, such as substance abuse and mental health. He added several initiatives during the pandemic to ensure the ambulance and vehicles were cleaned may also have played a role in the response time.

“We purchased specialized equipment, which essentially will fog the inside of an ambulance anytime that it is suspected to have any type of airborne disease present in that vehicle,” he said. “That process, of course, takes time. But it also ensures the ongoing safety of the crew members and also patients that may be in that vehicle later in the day and those patients' family members. So all of these things can add time to the workday.”

Schmidt said with the increased call volume, some paramedics and firefighters have been unable to take breaks.

“Overall, we're seeing higher numbers of staff away from the workplace due to occupational stress, injury, mental health issues, burnout, all of these things are impacting us,” he said. “And of course, we're not alone in this. we're seeing this across the health system and we're seeing it here with our staff as well at Fire Paramedic.”

Schmidt says work continues with WFPS and Shared Health to help alleviate the issues.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said Wednesday that the province added 35 paramedics to the roster and additional training spots at Red River College Polytechnic. Gordon also hinted more help for paramedics is coming in the 2023 budget.

The city says WFPS operates 17 ambulances 24/7, with 11 ambulances during peak times.