'Quite the experience’: Activity program teaches northern Ont. cadets life skills, leadership

From learning a bit of military history at 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base to speaking and engaging with the military police – these are just a few stops on a tour of the base for a large group of cadets in North Bay.

It is an experience most of them cannot get at their own cadet headquarters. It is part of the Cadet Activity Program (CAP).

“It was my friends who got me into the program and I wouldn’t change it for anything else,” said 70 Thunder Bay Air Cadet Emily Herron.

“It’s such a great program.”

Since Monday, a group of over 100 cadets, ages 13-15, from as far north as Hearst, as far south as the Muskoka region and as far west as the Manitoba border have been together.

They started in Huntsville where they took part in field training where the cadets camped in the wilderness, learned about search and rescue, survival skills, fire building and improvised shelter building.

“We learned how to cook using Coleman stoves,” said 10 Timmins Kiwanis Royal Canadian Air Cadet Khol Morrissette.

“We also learned how to make tents and shelters.”

The cadet program is Canada’s largest youth program. It is free and supported by the Department of National Defence and support leagues. However, it is not a recruitment tool or a ticket into the Canadian Armed Forces.

CAP is targeted at year one and year two sea, air and army cadets.

“It allows them to be exposed to different opportunities that they can pursue in the future based on where their interests are,” said Northern Ontario Area CAP Officer in Charge Lt Cdr Nadine Leblond.

But officials told CTV News that some cadets do choose to explore a military career later on in life. Cadets get experience that you don’t find anywhere else: such as flying a plane, sailing on a ship or going on an expedition.

Morrissette enlisted with air cadets two years ago and he said he is looking towards the sky at an aviation career.

“When I’m 16 and 17, I can get a scholarship to get my pilot’s license,” said Morrissette.

“Instead of paying for that myself, the cadet program will help me do that if I want to be a pilot. It’s something I’ve always loved.”

As they begin to transition in adulthood, the program helps youth with physical fitness, leadership skills, communication skills, team building and citizenship.

“It’s been quite the experience from the past week already and I’m really excited for what’s next,” said Herron.

The program runs until Monday. The group will be next focussing on elemental challenges over the weekend, focussing on fitness and on-water activities.

Earlier this month, a group of 120 cadets ages 12-14 took part in similar experiences during a four day training camp.

Click here to learn more about the cadet program.