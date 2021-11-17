'Quite the shock': police arrest man linked to explosion at Windsor Assembly Plant

The mother of a man arrested related to an explosion at the Windsor Assembly Plant tells CTV News he was recently fired from his job.

Officers closed Drouillard Road between Milloy Street and Alice Street due to an active investigation on Wednesday morning. Police confirmed it was linked to the explosion at the plant on Chrysler Centre Drive on Nov. 4.

The mother of the man living in the second floor apartment on Drouillard confirmed to CTV News her son was arrested Wednesday morning at a local store.

The woman says her son was recently fired from his job at the assembly plant and has been outspoken about his COVID-19 vaccine stance. She believes her son is not capable of harming anyone and is innocent.

The explosion was on the second floor of the west side of the facility. The building was evacuated at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Neighbour James Grayer was asked to leave his first floor apartment in the 1700 block of Drouillard Road Wednesday morning shortly before 9 a.m.

“It was quite the shock when I opened up my door to see all the SWATs sitting out there,” says Grayer.

He said police provided some details of the investigation.

“They told me there was some hazardous, some kind of hazardous thing going on in the building. They need to evacuate,” says Grayer.

Graters says the police activity was centred around an apartment on the second floor belonging to a man he described as quiet but helpful around the building.

“I say hi to him but I don’t know him personally,” adds Grayer.

Stellantis issued a statement after the arrest thanking Windsor police for their work on the investigation.

“We want to thank the Windsor Police Department and the entire task force for their swift response in investigating this incident and helping to ensure the safety of our workforce,” the statement said. “We remain grateful that no one was harmed as a result of this deliberate action.”

Police were asking the public to avoid the area during the investigation.