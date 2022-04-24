Quyon, Que. home a total loss after fire
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
A home in Quyon has been destroyed by fire.
MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said in a news release the fire started in a garage at around 7 a.m. Saturday before spreading to the home.
Despite the efforts of firefighters, both the home and garage were lost, with damage estimated at $200,000.
There was concern for a resident who was missing, but he was found that afternoon in good health.
According to the Pontiac fire department, the fire was accidental in nature.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
-
'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli policeFor the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener homeWaterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
-
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacyIt was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Canada's largest judo tournament hosted at West Edmonton MallThis weekend, hundreds of judo competitors descended on West Edmonton Mall to take part in Canada's largest tournament.
-
'I could hear it screaming': Sask. couple rescues orphaned baby foxThanks to Melody Mason and her partner’s quick thinking, an orphaned baby fox is now recovering at the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhoodResidents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.