R.I.D.E. check leads to impaired driving charge in West Nipissing

Ontario Provincial Police’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program leads to impaired driving charges in West Nipissing, according to a news release Thursday.

OPP officers were conducting R.I.D.E. operations, after 9 p.m. on Aug. 3, on Highway 64 in West Nipissing.

A vehicle was stopped and officers determine the driver was impaired by alcohol.

“The driver was arrested and transported to the Nipissing West Detachment for further testing,” said police in the release.

As a result a 32-year-old area resident was charged with impaired driving.

The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle involved was impounded for seven days.

The suspect was released and is to appear in court on Sept. 1.

The allegations have not been proven in court.