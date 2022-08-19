R. Kelly's lawyer gets chance to question government witness
R. Kelly's legal team will get its chance to question the government's star witness on Friday after she gave what jurors could see as damning testimony against Kelly at his federal trial in Chicago on charges that include the production of child pornography.
Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safetyPopular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti, says she is currently in hiding fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police. She posted the experience on YouTube Thursday night.
COVID-19: What will the new school year look like by province and territory?As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Transport minister set to testify at committee today on airport delays, flight cancellationsTransport Minister Omar Alghabra is set to testify before the House of Commons transport committee this afternoon about ongoing airport delays and flight cancellations.
Windsor man rushes into burning home to help wheelchair-bound neighbour, dogsA Windsor man who uses a wheelchair, his seven-year-old-grandson and two chihuahuas are thanking a neighbor who rushed into their burning home to help them escape.
Male dead, female injured in targeted shooting in Oakville, police sayPolice are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Oakville.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 19-21CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Final day for candidates to register to run in Ottawa's 2022 municipal electionCandidates have until 2 p.m. Friday to register to run for mayor, councillor or school board trustee in the city of Ottawa in the fall municipal election.
Regina emergency crews rescue injured person from rail carAn injured person had to be rescued from inside a rail car in the Regina area on Thursday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
'Meant the whole world': Local musician's guitar stolen from his truckA local musician is pleading to get his favourite guitar back after it was stolen from inside his truck last weekend.