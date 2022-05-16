Rabbits, rodents reptiles: BC SPCA holding 'pay-as-you-can' adoption event for small animals

The BC SPCA is hoping to encourage people to adopt rabbits, rats, guinea pigs, birds and reptiles during a "pay-as-you- can" event that starts province-wide Monday.

The two-week-long promotion is meant to highlight some of the smaller creatures looking for forever homes and encourage people to consider "overlooked" animals when choosing a pet.

"Best friends come in all shapes and sizes, and we have so many interesting and wonderful animals looking for loving homes,” says Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications in a statement.

Some of the small animals featured on the website include a pair of rats named Broccoli and Cauliflower, a guinea pig named Tater, and three bonded budgies.

Chortyk also notes these animals can form bonds with humans but says it's important to learn about how best to care for them.

"We have many resources to help guardians understand how to help their pint-sized pets live their best life, and our staff and volunteers are always happy to help with information and advice,” the statement says.

Dogs, puppies, cats, kittens and farm animals are all still available for adoption during this time, but the standard fees apply.

"For this special promotion we are giving our little ones a chance to shine,” Chortyk says.