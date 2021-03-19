After a raccoon was found in West Vancouver dragging a trap that has restrictions in place for its use, an animal welfare agency says it's offering a reward for information.

In a news release, the Fur-Bearers says it's offering $1,000 for details that could help them identify who set a cuff-style trap that recently caught a racoon. The agency says the animal was found in a backyard Sunday night and that concerned residents called in for assistance.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service went to the North Shore home and managed to free the raccoon, which had a front paw caught in the trap.

"We have seen a number of traps targeting raccoons in recent years throughout Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, many of which were likely set in urban or suburban environments," says Lesley Fox, executive director of the Fur-Bearers, in a news release.

The agency says even though the traps are legal and can easily be purchased, there are restrictions on how they can be used as they can cause seriously injure wild and domestic animals.

"It is illegal to set a trap within 200 metres of a dwelling, and traps like this must be checked regularly," Fox said.

"We are also reminding residents that traps can and do cause serious harm to wildlife and domestic animals every year; if they are experiencing negative encounters with wildlife on their properties, various practical tools to coexist are available."

The organization says there aren't requirements in B.C. to post signs where the traps are being used.

Anyone with information about this trap is asked to contact conservation officers through the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.