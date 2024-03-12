'Raccoons are indestructible': B.C. hockey mascot goes viral after on-ice mishap
CTV News Vancouver Journalist
Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi
A B.C. mascot is going viral after a slippery situation at a hockey game in Kelowna last week.
The incident happened at a WHL game between the Kelowna Rockets and Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place Friday.
The home team's mascot, Rocky the Racoon, was putting on a show and had a little mishap on the ice, driving backwards into the boards.
Video of the incident garnered attention online. Rocky recovered quickly, and later explained he could not get the tires moving the way he wanted them to.
“Further evidence that raccoons are indestructible,” the team wrote in a caption after sharing the video on Instagram.View this post on Instagram
-
Man hospitalized after shooting in SaanichThe Saanich Police Department is investing a shooting that happened on Monday night.
-
Scammers impersonated Calgary police officers in attempt to extort $135KA recent phone scam where individuals impersonated Calgary police officers has prompted a warning from the real deal.
-
Handwritten 'contract of purchase and sale' rejected by B.C. Supreme CourtA handwritten document purporting to facilitate the sale of a commercial property for well below its assessed value has not held up in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
Skiing and golfing, oh my! Mild weather treating the Ottawa Valley this MarchIt's a sight usually reserved for Canada's Rocky Mountain region — residents skiing in the morning and golfing in the afternoon. But that was the reality in Calabogie on Tuesday.
-
Calgary to consider creating bylaw to protect trees on private landCalgary is looking at crafting a bylaw to try and preserve the city's tree canopy and it could include rules to prevent cutting down trees on private land.
-
Vancouver Island woman plans to 'sail away' after $18M lotto winSharon Fraser was sitting at the breakfast table on the boat she lives on when she checked her lottery ticket, and found out she had won big.
-
Haitians in Winnipeg concerned as unrest spirals out of control in HaitiDeep political polarization in Haiti is raising concerns among Haitians in Winnipeg.
-
-
Films about Indigenous influences, declawing cats among Hot Docs world premieresA documentary about the ways Indigenous people have shaped modern western culture and a closer look at the controversial practice of declawing cats are among the films headed to this year's Hot Docs festival.