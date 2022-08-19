Raccoons evade police, take off with someone's wallet in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster are searching for the rightful owner of a wallet after a bizarre police chase involving a trio of raccoons.

In an email to CTV News, the New Westminster Police Department says the masked bandits were seen taking off with someone's wallet in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue Thursday night.

"Officers spotted the little raccoon with the wallet as it ran across the road," says Hailey Finnegan, the NWPD's strategic communications co-ordinator.

Finnegan adds that the officers promptly pulled over and chased after the bandits.

"Some officers were doubling over in laughter," she says. "Despite their best efforts, the raccoons evaded officers."

Despite a lengthy career, one officer says he's never seen anything quite like this before.

"In my 14.5 years on the job, I think I'm close to having seen everything," says Sgt. Dave Jansen.

New Westminster police are asking anyone who believes this may be their wallet to contact them at 604-525-5411.