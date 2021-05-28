Race to herd immunity: Fraser Health mayors challenge each other increase vaccination rates

Mayors in the B.C. health region hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic are challenging each other to boost local vaccination rates.

In a friendly competition, mayors across the Fraser Health region are seeing who can achieve certain immunization thresholds – and ultimately community immunity – first.

The challenge will mark milestones at the 70, 75 and 80 per cent immunization marks. For now, those measurements will be calculated based on first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Fraser Health has seen the highest case numbers in our province and it is all hands on deck as we work to provide COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in our region that wants one. As an interconnected region, vaccines are important whether you live in a larger city or a smaller community area,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO at Fraser Health, in a news release.

Fraser Health says it along with the local mayors will post updates on the challenge on social media.

"I'm grateful for our mayors that have come together for this challenge and for their ongoing support, leadership and contributions throughout this pandemic," Lee said.

"As community leaders, they have the unique understanding of their local area needs and will greatly help us extend our reach as far as possible at this critical time."

Everyone 12 and older is eligible to book their first vaccine dose in B.C. Invitation for second doses are starting to be sent out now. To register, visit the province's vaccination website.

The following cities and districts are participating in the challenge: