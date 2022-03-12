Racers thrill spectators in Timmins with high jumps and fast turns

Between 300 and 400 racers are expected in Timmins throughout the weekend for the Pro Snowcross Races, along with their team and family members.

One woman came from Kapuskasing to take in the event, after travelling last weekend to Sudbury for its snowcross event.

"I come to these races to see the grandkids race and those pros are so good. And it’s a good weekend and it’s a nice day out," said Manon Gosselin, a snowmobile enthusiast.

And a competitor from Bracebridge, Ont., said this was the best one he's seen this winter.

"Big track, lots of people watching," said Trent Weir.

Organizers said the event is a boost to the city's economy.

"Everybody is staying in hotels. They have multiple rooms cause they have multiple team members and two or three nights in the restaurants, as well as gas stations. So it really does do an impact on the community," said Angela Vacchino, the event coordinator.

"It’s just really nice to see them coming up and enjoying our wonderful trails."

Local economic officials have done the math from past snowcross events and said it brings in close to $500,000 to the local economy.

And that's why $25,000 of the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) fund is going towards sponsoring the races.

"The MAT tax is encouraging people after COVID to go back to and to really start looking and seeing if they can start their events up again, and we look forward to seeing more applications coming forward," said Noella Rinaldo, the director of community economic development for the city.

"With the (Timmins Economic Development Corporation) and all of our other local businesses that have come together, it’s what's going to make this event," said Vacchino.

The event is not just for fun. Organizers said some of Canada's best pro racers from Ontario and Quebec are in town to collect points on the Canadian Snowcross Racing Association circuit.