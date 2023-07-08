Rachel Notley flips pancakes at Whyte Ave Art Walk

Art lovers had the chance to grab breakfast with the former Alberta premier Saturday.

NDP leader Rachel Notley, and several other Edmonton MLAs, were at Dr. Wilbert McIntyre Park Saturday, flipping flapjacks for the free Art Walk Pancake Breakfast.

"I’m always really proud to be able to partner with Art Walk," Notley said. "It allows people to access art in a way that they don’t normally, and of course it’s an amazing opportunity for emerging artists and for professional artists.

"Personally, I’ve bought a lot of art from here and it’s a wonderful way to support artists and to encourage them for all that they do to make our community richer and stronger."

Notley said she's hosted the breakfast more than a dozen times, and she's watched the event grow each year she's been there.

"The words gotten out that we have some of the best pancakes, and the best bacon and best sausages anywhere to be had," she added. "So we’re getting hundreds, and hundreds and hundreds more people every time."

Art Walk kicked off Friday, with more than 400 artists setting up shop over four-kilometres of Whyte Avenue.

Artist Baylynn MacLachlan was there showcasing her work publicly for the first time.

"It’s something that I do as a hobby, but I just want to see people’s reaction to it and see if they’d enjoy it," MacLachlan said. "And I’m getting a lot of good responses."

Whether amateur or professional, she said the walk is an important space for all artists looking for visibility or even just some encouragement.

"It’s a really good way to get yourself out there and just have lots of people boost your confidence," she added. "It’s just really exciting to see how people react and stop and just smile."

The Art Walk runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Sunday. Artists can be found along Whyte Avenue from 107 Street to 103 Street.