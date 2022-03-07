Rachel Notley tests positive for COVID-19
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley has tested positive for COVID-19.
Notley said on Monday she tested positive for the coronavirus after she took a rapid test on Sunday.
"I have been triple-vaccinated and my symptoms are mild," she said on Twitter.
"I look forward to returning to the Alberta Legislature as soon as I am healthy enough to do so."
Friends, I tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid antigen test yesterday.
I have been triple-vaccinated and my symptoms are mild.
I plan to continue to work hard on behalf of Alberta families while in isolation at my home. #ableg #abpoli #yyc #yeg #abhealth
I look forward to returning to the Alberta Legislature as soon as I am healthy enough to do so.
I am going to take this chance to remind you all to get first, second and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Book appointments here: https://t.co/HlAWIilYWg
#ableg #abhealth
Premier Jason Kenney wished Notley a speedy recovery.
Get well @RachelNotley.
With the power of three vaccines, I'm confident you'll be back in #ableg in no time.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery. https://t.co/BT63clCSKZ