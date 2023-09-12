Racial slur written on purple heart monument in Windsor: N.S. RCMP

RCMP in West Hants say a monument in Windsor, N.S., was vandalized with a racial slur.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, public information officer with the Nova Scotia RCMP, said the slur was written on a large purple heart monument on King Street.

Marshall said the slur appears to have been written with a Sharpie marker, and it was reported to police around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

RCMP is investigating the incident as hate-motivated mischief.

