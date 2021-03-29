Racial slurs yelled at Asian woman in Guelph, police investigating

Guelph police are investigating an incident that involved racial slurs being yelled at an Asian woman walking her dog.

The woman was outside in the area of Goodwin Drive and Beaver Meadow Drive around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when she was approached by a man, according to officials.

Police say the man was agitated, yelled racial slurs, and blamed Asians for COVID-19.

He reportedly walked away, but kept turning back to yell and make obscene gestures.

The man is described as Middle Eastern, light skin, in his mid-20s, thin build, black hair that’s curly on top, and spoke with a thick French accent. He was wearing a beige coat, grey pants, a gold chain, and Airpods.

Police say support from Victim Services have been made available to the victim.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.